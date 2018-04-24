Police warn of scam letters targeting residents

FARMINGTON - Police are sounding the alarm about letters recently mailed to local area residents claiming that they can gain access to money from a bank oversees, saying they are scams.

"Residents who receive these letters should be reminded of the old proverb: if it sounds to good to be true, it probably is," Farmington Police Department office manager Bonnie Pomeroy said Tuesday.

Pomeroy said that police had taken several reports about the scam and wanted the public to be warned.

Representing a twist on a familiar vein of email scams, the letter's supposed author claims to be a Japanese national with access to funds in a Hong Kong bank. The letter claims that $18.5 million was abandoned by a deceased individual who shares the letter recipient's name. The letter requests the recipient make contact via telephone or an AOL email account to arrange the transfer of funds.

The letter may have no return address and a blue Air Mail sticker.

Pomeroy noted that police hadn't received any reports of people responding to the letters or losing money to the scam, but wanted residents to be forewarned.