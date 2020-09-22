Political party leaders raising awareness about campaign signs

FARMINGTON - Local leaders from the Franklin County Republicans and Franklin County Democrats are hoping to raise awareness about the requirements relating to campaign signs, as the election approaches and members of both parties report missing signs.

Frequent changes to Maine sign law are common, Lisa Lisius, chair of the Franklin County Democrats said, and it can be easy for people to overlook new requirements.

Campaign signs can be placed within public right-of-ways starting 6 weeks before the election, which would be Wednesday, Sept. 23, and must be removed promptly after the election. Additionally, signs for the same candidate must be posted 30 feet apart, per the most recent legislative session. Sign owners must also place their name and contact information on their signs, as well as the 6-week time frame the owner intends to keep the sign up.

Additionally, towns may have their own restrictions. Farmington, for example, prohibits such signs at the High Street & Route 2 intersection because of safety concerns with visibility. Town websites or town officials are a good source for information regarding local requirements.

Of course, Susan Pratt, chair of the Franklin County Republicans, noted, anyone can put signs on their own private property at any time.

Both Lisius and Pratt said that they were also concerned with reports of signs being vandalized, damaged or taken over the course of this election cycle. Even privately placed signs have been disappearing; Pratt reported that several people have requested replacement signs for ones that have gone missing.

"I don't know if the public knows that it's actually illegal," Pratt said. "We're all faced with the same dilemma. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but we need to do it in the right way."

Fines can run up to $250 for damaging, stealing or moving candidate signs without permission.

"They are personal property," Lisius said of the signs. "We're asking people to be respectful."

Pratt said that with health restrictions, candidates have not been doing the usual door to door campaigning. Many candidates are turning to other methods of promoting their campaign, such as extra signage and the use of social media.

"The campaign looks different this year, which I think is why we're seeing more and more signage going up. People are trying to get their message out without shaking somebody's hand," Pratt said.