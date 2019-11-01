Polls open Tuesday for bond issue, Constitution amendment, Farmington fire truck

Mainers will go to the polls Tuesday, voting on a transportation bond package and a constitutional amendment that would provide voters with physical disabilities an alternate method of signing petitions. In Farmington, residents will also cast ballots on the purchase of a new fire engine.

All poll locations and hours of operation can be found at the bottom of this post.

Statewide Ballot Questions

Question 1 is a bond issue, asking if voters if they want to borrow money to fund transportation-related improvements: state highways, bridges, a wharf in Portland and a program that would help municipalities install culverts. The wording will appear on the ballot like this:

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds?

If approved, Question 1 would authorize a bond issue that would raise $105 million. The biggest portion, $85 million, would provide funding to Maine Department of Transportation to improve or construct state highways and bridges. MDOT would also receive another $15 million to fund a wide range of transportation improvements: freight and passenger railroads, ports and marine transportation, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements that "preserve public safety or otherwise have demonstrated high transportation value including property acquisition."

Another $4 million would fund a Maine Department of Environmental Protection grant program that matches local money to improve municipal culverts at stream crossings. The new culverts would need to either allow participating communities to address flooding or aid in the restoration of fish habitats.

Finally, $1 million would be distributed by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, for the purpose of renovating a wharf and bulkhead at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland. Those improvements would support marine research and commercial fishing vessels.

Assuming 5 percent interest over a 10-year period, the $105 million in principal would garner $28.9 million in interest.

Question 2 is a constitutional amendment, meaning it was passed by two-thirds of the Legislature prior to appearing on the warrant. Approving this question would add the associated amendment to the state constitution. The wording of Question 2, as it appears on the ballot, is this:

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner as authorized by the Legislature?

This amendment would add an option for "persons with physical disabilities that prevent them from signing their own names," allowing them an alternative way to sign state petitions for citizens' initiatives and/or people's vetoes.

That alternative method is already spelled out in Title 21-A, section 153-A of the Maine Revised Statutes: Maine voters that are unable to sign their name may currently use signature stamps or an authorized Maine-registered voter to sign on their behalf when in their presence for voter registration applications, party enrollment forms, candidate nomination petitions and Clean Election Act forms. The Constitution of Maine specifically mandates the collection of "original signatures of the petitioners" for citizens' initiatives and people's vetoes, currently disallowing similar practices on those documents.

If enacted, the amendment would change the Constitution of Maine to allow physically-disabled voters incapable of signing their names to utilize the above methods on citizens' initiatives and people's vetoes. A 'yes' vote enacts the amendment, while a 'no' vote rejects it.

Farmington Ballot Question

A $500,000 bond for a new fire truck will appear on the ballots of Farmington voters. Over the 10-year life of the proposed bond, the town would pay the principal plus roughly $82,000 in interest. If approved, that bond would raise funds to augment $300,000 out of the department's reserve account to purchase a truck to replace Engine 1. That 2002 pumper truck has significant corrosion and electrical issues.

The department received a price quote of roughly $800,000 from Pierce Manufacturing. The estimated delivery time for the truck is roughly a year.

Polling locations and times [Note: All polls close at 8 p.m.]

AVON - municipal building at 1116 Rangeley Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - town office at 1001 Carriage Road - opens at 8 a.m

CARTHAGE - town office at 703A Carthage Road - opens at 8 a.m.

CHESTERVILLE - town office at 409 Dutch Gap Road - opens at 8 a.m.

COPLIN PLANTATION (& Wyman Twp) - town office at 8 School Street - opens at 10 a.m.

DALLAS PLANTATION - townhouse at 436 Dallas Hill Road - opens at 10 a.m.

EUSTIS - town office at 88 Main Street - opens at 8 a.m.

FARMINGTON - community center at 127 Middle Street - opens at 8 a.m.

INDUSTRY - town office at 1033 Industry Road - opens at 8 a.m.

JAY - community building at 13 Community Drive - opens at 8 a.m.

KINGFIELD - Webster Hall at 38 School Street - open at 8 a.m.

NEW SHARON - town office at 11 School Lane - open at 8 a.m.

NEW VINEYARD - Smith Memorial Hall at 1680 New Vineyard Road - opens at 8 a.m.

PHILLIPS (& Madrid) - Phillips Primary School at 15 Russell Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY - town office at 15 School Street - opens at 8 a.m.

RANGELEY PLANTATION - School House at 393 South Shore Drive - opens at 10 a.m.

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - town office at 33 Town Hall Road - opens at 10 a.m.

STRONG (& Freeman) - Forster Memorial Building at 14 South Main - opens at 8 a.m.

TEMPLE - town hall at 258 Temple Road - opens at 8 a.m.

WELD - multi-purpose room at 23 Mill Street - opens at 10 a.m.

WILTON - municipal building at 158 Weld Road - opens at 8 a.m.