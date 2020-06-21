After its mother told it to stay put in the woods, this adorable little fawn came right up to me four or five times while I was running and seemed to say, "Are you my mother?" before leaving to be reunited with its mama in the woods across the road. I'm sure I didn't smell right. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
I have taken pictures of this nest under the eves of my barn at different stages. Now the birds are ready to fly out! (Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
(Bernadette Harvell)
A fawn high steps across the road in Weld. (Dennis York)
A snapping turtle with a blood sucker on her shell. (Dennis York)
A snapping turtle at Hill's Pond. (Dennis York)
A doe and her fawn ducking behind some ferns on the Pond road. (Dennis York)
A doe near Webb lake. (14Dennis York)
Snapping turtle. (Dennis York)
Snapping turtle laying her eggs. (Dennis York)
Leaving the nest. (Dennis York)
Sunset over Wilton. (Dennis York)
Walking man. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Morning bird, Old Orchard Beach. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Pileated woodpecker. (Paige Plourde)
Pileated woodpecker. (Paige Plourde)
Tractor in field. (Paige Plourde)
Morning dew. (Holly LaPointe)
Canada Geese family at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Yellow-billed Cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton(quite rare for this far north). (Tom Oliver)
Male Eastern Bluebird leaving the nest box with fecal sac in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
male Baltimore Oriole at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
(Melissa Howard)
Industry. A piece of serenity. (Melissa Howard)
(Melissa Howard)
(Melissa Howard)
(Melissa Howard)
(Melissa Howard)
The Poppies are a poppin’. (Gil Riley)