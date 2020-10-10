Positive COVID-19 test reported at Academy Hill School

WILTON - An individual associated with the Academy Hill School has test positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent reported Friday.

The letter, sent to staff, students and their families and posted to the district's Facebook page yesterday, was signed by Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve. In it, Meserve said that Maine Center for Disease Control and student representatives would contact people believed to be close contacts of the individual, asking them to quarantine for 14 days.

"This letter informs you that an individual associated with Academy Hill School recently tested positive for COVID-19," the letter reads. "Other staff or students may have come in contact with this individual and, therefore, may have been exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution."

The letter lists symptoms of the respiratory illness as well as related Maine CDC recommendations such as proper hand-washing, using hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Anyone who develops symptoms is being asked to call their health care provider and people should stay home if they are sick.

Academy Hill School, like other schools in and around the district, is utilizing a hybrid model that has students working both remotely and attending classes in the building. Locally, a RSU 73 staff member test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month; staff and students considered to be in close contact with that employee were also notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.

Maine CDC reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, as well as the death of an Oxford County resident.