Post office clerk retiring after 34 years

FARMINGTON - A familiar face won't be welcoming residents to the Farmington Post Office next month, as a long-time employee steps out from behind the clerk's window after nearly 35 years.

Patty Enman's last day is Thursday, March 29. She'll be celebrating it with a little party in the lobby of the post office, handing out treats beside the window she's worked behind for more than three decades. Enman said that she remembers some of her younger customers back when she first started; now they have children of their own.

"I've seen so many kids grow up through the years," Enman, now 62, said. There are 800 boxes at her office, most of their owners come in daily to get their mail. "Losing one, over the years," Enman said, "it's like losing members of a family."

Enman was hired as a rural route carrier in 1983, working out of a Farmington office. She was a substitute, backing up an established carrier, so when a position opened up in the post office as a full-time window clerk, Enman jumped.

"There was more chance for advancement," she explained. "I've been on the window ever since."

More than just the customers have changed over the past 34 years, Enman said. The office runs eight routes with as many as 25 employees, counting subs, and technology has changed the way all of the employees work. Clerks can cash out quicker at the end of the day with computerized work stations; Enman recalled spending 45 minutes or more sorting through the day's money orders on old adding machines. Mail isn't boxed anymore, it's just transported to a big sorting machine in a tub. Additionally, Enman said, the use of email and other forms of communication had reduced the amount of material the office received. Fewer employees are required to distribute and load the mail.

Enman has worked under three postmasters, including Roger Nadeau for five or six years, then Richard Knight up until 10 years ago, when the current postmaster, Sue Jones, took over.

A Farmington resident, Enman won't be going far. She purchased the party store on the Wilton Road - Celebrations Unlimited - and now intends to run it full time.

"I'll still be around," Enman said, smiling.

Enman will be at the post office handing out treats from 9 to 2 p.m. on March 29, her last day of work.