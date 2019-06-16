Precise & colorful

Whitetail deer and Buttercups. (Dennis York)
An Eagle watching me fish at Crowell's Pond. (Dennis York)
Monarch. (Tom Oliver)
Sphinx Moth. (Tom Oliver)
Tiger Swallowtail. (Tom Oliver)
American Lady. (Tom Oliver)
Red Admiral. (Tom Oliver)
Black Swallowtail. (Tom Oliver)
Mother Nature is both precise and colorful. (Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
“I think they went thatta way.” (Gil Riley)
Not so innocent. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip gets some high energy food for the task ahead. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Chip digs one of numerous new entrances to his house. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Getting the dirt behind his ears prior to starting on yet another entrance. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Washing. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
If you dig, you will get dirty. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
If you get dirty, you need a good wash. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Swallow. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Mallard gathered her eight offspring to head home. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Marigold's guest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Pollen dusted honey bee. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Happy Father's Day! (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)