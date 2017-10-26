Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be taking place this Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five locations throughout Franklin County will be taking expired, unused or unwanted medication to educate and encourage residents to safely dispose of the drugs.

This past spring a record 900,386 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at more than 5,000 sites across the country, including almost 14 tons of unwanted medications in Maine.

“In addition to posing serious health and safety hazards, unused prescription drugs collecting in our homes can create unintended gateways to addiction, fueling the heroin and opioid abuse crisis,” Senators Collins and King said in a joint statement. “Following a record collection last spring, we are confident that Mainers will continue to lead efforts to protect their children, their homes, and our environment from the abuse and improper handling of unused prescription drugs by participating in this program.”

The following is a list of items accepted:

*prescriptions

*over-the-counter

*veterinary medications

*vitamins

*homeopathic treatment

These are items NOT accepted:

*needles/syringes

*electronic equipment

*items containing mercury

The following locations will be accepting unused medications:

*Farmington Police Department, 116 Franklin Avenue

*Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 123 County Way

*Rangeley Police Station, Rangeley Town Office Building, 15 School Street

*Wilton Police Department, 874 Main Street

The Jay Police Department at 340 Main Street accepts unused or unwanted prescription drugs on an ongoing basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. however, will not be participating in Saturday's event.