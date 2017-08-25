Preseason Outlook: Mt. Blue cross country has big shoes to fill

FARMINGTON - Both girls and boys cross country teams from Mt. Blue will have some big shoes to fill from the 2016 season, in which the Cougars combined for a league record of 171-21 and overall 238-60. The boys finishing with a 99-2 league tally on their way to winning KVAC's, Regionals and fifth overall in the state. The girls will look to improve on their runner-up finish at KVACs, fourth in the region and ninth at the States meet.

Head Coach Kelley Cullenberg has worked with varsity athletes at Mt. Blue for 25 years and understands the challenges laid out for her 2017 squads, boys and girls.

"If we can pull together [boy's team] and have a repeat of last year's season, that would be awesome!" Cullenberg said. "With the loss of state champ; Tucker Barber, the team is going to have to work hard, stay focused and positive and get totally committed."

Tucker Barber in 2016 ran the triple crown, winning KVAC's, Class A Regionals and States. Barber topped all runners at States and went on to finish 12th at the New England Championships. Mt. Blue 2017 graduates Isaiah Reid (16th KVACS, 22nd Regionals, 41st States), Thad Gunther (30 KVACs, 33 Regionals, 65 States), and Trevayne Jackson (41st KVACs, 81st States) will all join Barber in Cougars that will be missed for the 2017 campaign.

The 2017 boys Cross Country Cougars will be captained by Zeke Robinson (Senior), Jon Lesko (Senior) and Jesse Dalton (Junior). Cullenberg will look to these three specifically to solidify her idea of work ethic for a deep boys squad.

"It is possible that this season's girls can have a similar season as last year." Cullenberg said. "Staying healthy and decreasing the pack time is going to play a key role."

The Cougar Cross Country gals will look to fill three varsity roster spots. Losing Maggie Hickey (10th KVACs, 11th at Regionals, 26th States), Julia Ramsey (38th KVACs, 38th Regionals, 88th States) and Grace Andrews (43rd KVACs, 51st Regionals, 92nd States) to graduation as well. Meg Charles (Senior) and Maeve Hickey (Junior) will captain the girls Cross Country team at Mt. Blue.

"Our focus is always to be excellent students, determined, dedicated athletes and great ambassadors of the sport," Cullenberg added.