Presidential primaries, vaccination referendum to be held Monday

Polling places will be open across the state Tuesday, as Maine holds its first Presidential Primary in years and a state referendum on required immunizations for public school students.

Presidential Primary

The 129th Maine Legislature enacted LD 1626 last year - An Act To Implement a Presidential Primary System in Maine - with Governor Janet Mills signing it into law on June 20, 2019. The state previously utilized caucuses to select delegates for the past 20 years.

For the Republican party, the only candidate on the ballot will be President Donald Trump. There is no declared write-in candidate, so any write-in votes will be counted as blank.

For the Democratic party, a dozen candidates submitted petitions to the state's Secretary of State by the Dec. 23, 2019 deadline and will therefore appear on the ballot. However, several of those candidates have since dropped out, leaving Democratic party voters with six options as of Monday morning: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. There is once again no declared write-in candidates, and write-in votes will be counted as blanks.

Only enrolled members of both parties will be allowed to cast a vote in the Presidential Primary Tuesday. Unenrolled or unregistered voters may register as a member of a political party and vote but those currently enrolled with a party cannot switch party registration on March 3 and vote in the primary.

The Presidential Primary is separate from Maine's general primary, scheduled for June 9. Candidates for U.S. or state legislature, as well as local races, will take part in that primary.

Question 1

Any registered voter may vote on Question 1, a People's Veto brought forward via a citizen's petition. This is how the question will appear on the ballot:



Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?

The state legislature enacted An Act To Protect Maine Children and Students from Preventable Diseases by Repealing Certain Exemptions from the Laws Governing Immunization Requirements earlier this year, removing religious or philosophical objections as a basis to avoid immunization requirements for certain categories of people.

Per the Office of Attorney General, proof of immunity is required for students in public or private elementary and secondary schools; students who attend any post-secondary school in Maine, including colleges, universities, community colleges, and schools for the health professions; employees of nursery schools (but not day care facilities); and employees of designated health care facilities, which include hospitals, nursing and residential care facilities, multi-level health care facilities, intermediate care facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities and home health agencies. The specific diseases that the law applies to are listed in rules adopted by the Maine Department of Education and Maine Department of Health and Human Service: diphtheria, chickenpox, measles, mumps, pertussis, poliomyelitis, rubella, meningococcal meningitis and tetanus.

Individuals in those categories are exempt from the requirement if they submit a written statement from a physician. That exemption is not impacted by either the new law or the proposed veto.

Prior to the enactment of the new law, individuals falling in some of those categories - including students, nursery school staff members and health care employees - could be exempted from the requirement if they had a religious or philosophical objection. Those exemptions were eliminated by last year's change, which will take effect on Sept. 21, 2021 if the veto is unsuccessful.

A 'yes' vote means that the voter supports the veto and maintaining the religious and philosophical immunization requirement exemptions. A 'no' vote means that the voter rejects the veto, approving of the new law and the removal of those exemptions.

Poll locations and times

Avon - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Avon Municipal Building

Carrabassett Valley - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Carthage - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Chesterville - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Hall

Coplin Plantation (and Wyman) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Dallas Plantation - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Townhouse

Eustis - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Farmington - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Community Center

Industry - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Hall

Jay - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Community Building

Kingfield - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Webster Hall

New Sharon - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Masonic Lodge No. 123

New Vineyard - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Smith Memorial Hall

Phillips (and Madrid) - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Rangeley - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Rangeley Plantation - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - School House

Sandy River Plantation - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office

Strong (and Freeman) - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Forster Building

Temple - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Hall

Weld - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office Multi-Purpose Room

Wilton (and Washington Plt.) - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Town Office