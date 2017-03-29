Price is Right at Farmington Rotary Club fundraiser

FARMINGTON - The Rotary Club welcomed more than 250 people to the Mt. Blue Campus auditorium last Saturday evening for the annual Price is Right fundraiser.

More than 30 businesses and community members donated prizes to the event, with a total of $2,000 raised towards local and international charitable causes.

Host Kent Wiles ('Bob Barker') gave out close to 100 prizes by the end of the evening, including a 50-inch LG Smart TV donated by Bee Line Cable, a Samsung 7 Tablet, a GE Microwave oven from CJ’s Appliance and 100 gallons of heating oil from Dead River Company among many other items. Bangor Savings Bank sponsored a ‘money machine’ that allowed contestants to keep all the cash they could catch. The grand prize winner of the evening was Kelly Garland who walked away with $1,500.

The success of these types of fundraising events would not be possible without the club's business partners. The Farmington Rotary would like to thank the following major sponsors: Franklin Savings, Height Chevrolet, Foothills Management and Dead River Company.

Rotary Club has been established in the area for the last 90 years. Approximately 50 members meet weekly from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the North Dining Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington for an informative breakfast of presentations put on by local businesses and non-profits as well as community and international project updates.

Over the last five years the club has raised around $150,000 to support local, national and international projects. With any project, Rotarians ask the four-question test of “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, is it beneficial to all concerned?” Projects include sending support for natural disaster relief, involvement with Safe Passage in Guatemala and helping with the fight to eradicate Polio. Locally the group has worked with United Way, the Children’s Task Force, local food pantries, Western Maine Play Museum, the Homeless Shelter, and Ecumenical Heating Fund to name just a few.

In partnership with local schools, the Farmington Rotary Club has sponsored youth organizational groups of Rotary from 2nd grade to college. They are one of the few Rotary Clubs worldwide to have this type of student involvement.

Contact a Rotary member if interested in attending a meeting or are considering joining Rotary.