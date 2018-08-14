Prince Baker Day promises old-fashioned family fun this Saturday

NEW SHARON - The third annual Prince Baker Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Sharon Town Office.

The day-long celebration is named for the person believed to be the first settler of New Sharon, Prince Baker. The town previously recognized Baker with events, only to see the practice end several years ago. In 2016, the Historical Society and other volunteers restarted the tradition.

"It's just an old fashioned family day," Melissa Letarte said. "We're inviting people to come celebrate our history in New Sharon."

A Kids Library Run will be held at the Jim Ditzler New Sharon Library at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The library will also hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most events being at 10 a.m. at the town office at 11 School Lane. Farmington Emblem Club #460 will hold an American flag folding demonstration. Emergency service providers will be at the festival, including the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, NorthStar EMS and fire truck rides courtesy of the New Sharon Fire Department. Healthy Community Coalition will also be at the event with its mobile unit. There will be a number of different events held around the town office. A blacksmith demonstration will begin at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, the New Sharon Masonic Lodge 123 will be hosting a chicken barbecue in the church parking lot next to the town office. Chicken dinners will be served at the cost of $8 per person, hamburgers for $2.50 and hotdogs for $1.50. The barbecue will be followed by a friendly game of softball.

Throughout the event, the New Sharon Historical Society will be open for visitors. Live music will be provided by Andy and Pam Yeaton. Letarte said that there would be plenty of prizes for kids for the various activities held around the town office.

Sponsors for Prince Baker Day include Pitcher Perfect Tire, Tuttle Auto Sales, Pine Tree Poultry, Witt Auto Repair, Hannaford, Country Kitchen, Poland Spring and Tents for Rent. Participating organizations include the Grange, the Masons, the Snow Riders, and others.