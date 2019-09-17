Procession returns to Farmington; conditions released for other firefighters

FARMINGTON - Silent people lined the streets this morning, as a procession of fire, police and EMS vehicles brought Capt. Michael Bell home.

The procession departed Augusta and arrived in Farmington at approximately 11 a.m., traveling up High Street, onto Broadway and back down Main Street to the Farmington Fire Rescue station in the municipal building. The University of Maine at Farmington cancelled all morning classes to give students an opportunity to line High Street, while on Main Street, residents and local business owners exchanged hugs and questions on the status of the six people injured in Monday's blast.

Bell, a 30-year veteran of the department, was killed in the explosion at the LEAP Inc. office. LEAP employee Larry Lord, 60, who has been praised by witnesses for evacuating the building prior to the explosion, is at Mass General Hospital in Boston, where his condition was listed as critical as of last night. The five firefighters that were badly injured in the blast: Fire Chief Terry Bell, 62; Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; and Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, are all receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Per a statement from MMC, Chief Bell, Capt. Baxter and Firefighter Baxter were all in critical condition as of 11:30 a.m. Capt. Hardy and Firefighter Hastings are listed in fair condition.

The explosion also damaged nearby structures, with the American Red Cross of Maine providing short-term assistance services for 10 people.

A press conference on the incident has been scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has set up a place to donate to LEAP Inc., one of their community partners, firefighters and others impacted by the explosion. Donations can be made online (www.uwtva.org), via mail (PO Box 126, Farmington 04938) or at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road.