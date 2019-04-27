Propane leak shuts down Front Street

FARMINGTON - The majority of Front Street was closed for several hours this afternoon after a 1,000 gallon propane tank began leaking in the parking lot of Narrow Gauge Cinema.

According to Farmington Fire Department Captain Scott Baxter, the call came in just after noon on Saturday, April 27. Many of the local departments responded to the call including Wilton, New Sharon, Chesterville, Strong and Jay as well as the Farmington Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff Department and North Star Ambulance.

"A lot of mutual aid came because of the potential. It was quite a big hazard if it had caught fire," Baxter said.

Reportedly, one of the feet on the tank had come loose, causing the tank to tip and roll down a slight incline. The tank, situated just under the former Granary building patio, rolled into a movie-goer's vehicle, hitting the bumper and breaking the valve.

All of Narrow Gauge Cinema, as well as tenants in the Granary building and other local businesses, were evacuated. The scene was cleared at 2:25, Baxter said. Nobody was inured during the incident.