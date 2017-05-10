Proposed Dollar General in Kingfield raises local concerns

KINGFIELD - A proposed application for a Dollar General store brought more than 50 concerned locals to a planning board public hearing at Webster Hall Tuesday evening.

The application, which is being submitted by Bob Gage of GBT Realty Corporation in Brentwood, Tenn. and Troy McDonald of Northeast Civil Solutions in Scarborough, has drawn attention from residents in Kingfield and beyond.

"One of Kingfield's greatest assets is its historic character. This is the first time that a cookie cutter franchise has tried to move in and, if approved, I believe it is going to negatively effect property values, as well as character," landscape architect Cynthia Orcutt said.

Orcutt pointed out what she said were errors in the landscape design, including plants not suited for Maine's hardiness zones, questioned details regarding the signage for the building and the lack of a necessary permit from the Department of Transportation. Others said they had concerns with contradictions between the plans presented to the public and the application submitted to the board.

Despite requirements in the town's zoning ordinance for an "elevation view of all buildings indicating their height, color, bulk, surface treatment, and sign attached to buildings," Orcutt pointed out that the application failed to include the details of the outward appearance of the proposed building. Board chairman Clay Tranten confirmed that elevation proposals were submitted to the planning board just before the hearing began.

"We are trying to replicate the downtown area by going for a turn-of-the-century look. We'll make this as pretty as you want it to be," Gage said.

The majority of those in attendance were members of a group of 36 people who joined together to oppose the store. That group is being represented by Paul Mills.

"I represent 36 clients who are residents, stake holders, tax payers, or simply love the town of Kingfield. We trust that you will do the right thing to preserve the identity and character of this community," Mills said to the board.

One recommendation in the town's Comprehensive Plan states that "Kingfield is a community of small stores and businesses. Large chain stores would not be compatible." It goes on to stress the importance of remaining consistent with the character of the town and paying close attention to compatibility criteria such as potential traffic hazards, noise, lighting, odor, smoke, signage, surface and ground water impacts.

While applications do not have to conform to the Comprehensive Plan, the Zoning Ordinance repeats this criteria, stating that the "proposed structures shall be related harmoniously to the terrain and to existing buildings in the vicinity which have a visual relationship to the proposed building. Special attention shall be paid to the scale of the proposed building, massing of the structure, building materials and colors, screening of unattractive elements from public view and such natural features as slop, orientation, soil type and drainage courses."

The Zoning Ordinance also states that in the case of waiver requests, none will be granted that would cause "substantial non-conformance with this Ordinance or the Comprehensive Plan."

"There's enough language [in the ordinances] to stop this from happening," business owner Polly MacMichael argued to the board.

Audience voiced concerns that the addition of the store will add light and noise pollution, traffic concerns and other issues.

"I have seen this happen a lot in towns like ours. The trash that accumulates around those buildings, and the activities that take place there; it's not fitting for Kingfield. And behind this building is the Carrabassett Valley River," resident Nate Mckenzie said.

With 14,000 Dollar Generals across the country, an average of $1.2 million is brought in by each store every year, with the usual life expectancy of a store around 30 years.

"We're allowed to be here. In the future, if you guys want to keep guys like me out, you need to change your ordinance," Gage told the public.

Ordinance aside, the public voiced other concerns regarding the planning board's handling of the situation. President of Skowhegan Savings Bank John Witherspoon said he was unaware of any notice for the postponement of the original hearing, which was scheduled for May 9. There was also skepticism about the application that was presented by the board to the public, with some complaining of missing pages and added amendments.

Before passing a motion to close the two-hour public hearing, board Chair Clay Tranten asked if anyone in the audience was is in favor of the Dollar General store. One resident stood, Les Jordan, who is the current owner of the land in discussion.

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday June 13.