Proposed MSAD 58 budget includes renovations, reserve account

SALEM TOWNSHIP - The MSAD 58 school board approved a $9.37 million budget to appear before the voters Thursday, as the district looks ahead to uncertain state funding and a school renovation project vote.

The $9,372,030 budget would represent an increase of 1.97 percent over the current fiscal year's $9.19 million in approved expenditures. The MSAD 58 board has approved the use of $493,000 out of unassigned funds to reduce the budget's impact on the local assessment. That revenue, in addition to the $186,000 increase currently projected in state subsidy, would result in a $7,347 increase to local assessments, combining the impact on Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. That would represent an increase of 0.21 percent.

"We have looked at every single line very carefully and scrutinized [the budget] for actual needs," Superintendent Susan Pratt said Friday. Administrators and the board had worked to offset the impact on taxpayers while still improving district facilities, she added.

The most significant increase can be found in the Special Education cost center, which is expected to increase $183,000 to $1.93 million. A portion of that increase represents the shifting of social worker salaries out of the Student and Staff Support cost center, while it also reflects increase in health insurance costs, salaries and decreases in local entitlement funding, forcing additional positions into the local district budget.

Regular Instruction is proposed to decrease a total of $36,000, mostly due to staff and benefit changes. The district will also save $97,000 next year in debt service relating to the Strong Elementary School loan being paid off. Those savings reflect a decrease from $154,073 in the current fiscal year down to a proposed $57,111: the cost associated with the district's local share of two renovation projects funded through the Maine Department of Education's revolving renovation fund.

The renovations would impact Mt. Abram High School, a 47-year-old building, and Phillips Elementary School, which was built back in 1988. MAHS-related projects would include improving ventilation and air exchange in the gymnasium, reinforcing the roof and adding preheated air exchange, and improving ventilation and fire suppression systems in the kitchen. Phillips Elementary School would receive elevator improvements, as well as renovations in the handicapped bathrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. There would also be general accessibility improvements.

The MAHS project would be funded through a $619,106 loan, of which $327,074 would be forgiven. The remaining $292,032 would be repaid by the district. At the Phillips School, a little more than half of the $591,646 loan would be forgiven, leaving $279,079 to be repaid by the district. There is no interest on either loan.

The proposed $57,111 expenditure would cover the first renovation bond payments.

A public hearing on the renovations will be held on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Kingfield Elementary School. The referendum will be on April 25 in each MSAD 58 town. An affirmative vote from the district as a collective is required to issue the bond for the renovations.

The budget also includes additional funds to improve district facilities, including $15,000 to continue a roof repair project at Kingfield Elementary School, as well as $7,000 to remove a fuel tank. It sets aside $100,000 to go toward district driveway and parking lot projects. Another $18,000 would go toward refinishing the Phillips School gym floor.

The board intends to create a Capital Reserve Account to fund future facility projects, adding another $180,000 in unassigned money. That account would function as a sort of savings account, Pratt said, similar to how many municipalities save funds for new equipment or projects. That would prevent future repairs from falling directly into the district budget.

MSAD 58's board is also looking ahead to the uncertainty surrounding the state funding for education. Gov. Paul LePage has proposed eliminating state funding for system administration, a cost center previously reduced to 50 percent funding by former Gov. John Baldacci in 2007, as well as a large number of other changes to the state's Essential Programs and Services funding model. MSAD 58's revenue figures are based on these proposals as interpreted by the MDOE, although it remains unclear what will be approved in Augusta and therefore how much revenue the district will receive.

If the district receives additional state funds, Pratt said, the district could use them to further reduce the impact of the budget on local assessments.

The district-wide budget meeting is scheduled for May 30 at Mt. Abram High School at 6:30 p.m. The budget validation vote is scheduled for June 13, in conjunction with the statewide vote.