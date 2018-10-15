Public forum to discuss community health report

FARMINGTON - Stakeholders from across the county will be given an opportunity this month to shape priorities for community health at a special forum aimed at providing input to the region’s healthcare organizations.

The forum will discuss the Franklin County Health Profile and is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium and cafeteria at the Mt. Blue High School Campus. The Franklin County Health Profile contains almost 200 data points that describe health outcomes, health behaviors, healthcare access and quality, and the social, community, and physical environment that affect our health. Previous forums were held in 2011 and 2015.

Mark Sanders, LCSW, CADC, is an international speaker, trainer, and consultant in behavioral health will be providing a keynote presentation to share how important it is for a community to have a voice. He will share his personal experiences and examples of how communities have come together to solve community problems.

“We want to share this data and get our neighbors’ input about what they see as our biggest health issues," said Healthy Community Coalition Senior Program Director Tracy Harty.

The public, and other attendees representing health care organizations, social service agencies, businesses, and schools, will break into facilitated smaller groups to contribute ideas, perspectives, and priorities.

The event is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, please register here.

In addition to collecting input on local health priorities, the forum will also collect information about local resources that could help to address those priorities. Forums and other community feedback will be used as guidance to create new, county-specific health improvement plans in the spring of 2019. This forum is an important step in the Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment.

For more information, go to the Maine Shared CHNA website (www.mainechna.org) The site contains forum schedules, local contacts, County Health Profiles, and a portal for users to create their own data reports to suit their needs. The website will also host the final CHNA reports due out in March, 2019. These reports will include the County Health Profiles with a summary of the findings and other outreach.

This forum is a collaborative effort among Franklin Community Health Network, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Evergreen Behavioral Services and Franklin County Children’s Task Force.

The Maine Shared CHNA is a unique public-private statewide collaborative effort including these local partners and is supported by Central Maine Healthcare, EMHS (to become Northern Light on Oct. 1, 2018), MaineGeneral Health, MaineHealth, and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (Maine CDC). Funding for the Maine Shared CHNA is provided by the partnering healthcare systems with generous in-kind support from the Maine CDC and our community partners.