Public hearing discusses continuation of Forster Mill Building abatement

WILTON - A public hearing last night brought residents to the Town Office for updates on progress at the Forster Mill Building.

After securing a $200,000 Community Development's Brownfield Program loan- down $100,000 from what was initially applied for- the town is continuing to move forward with preparing the building for demolition.

Engineers from Ransom Consulting have compiled a first draft copy of the Analysis Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives- a feasibility report detailing all previous work done at the mill and determining the best steps for moving forward. The draft is in the 30 day period of public review and can be read and commented on at the Town Office.

Despite spending roughly $115,000 of Department of Environmental Protection grant money on the removal of hazardous material thus far, the building still contains various contamination that needs to be removed, according to Ransom engineer Jamie Madore.

Madore reported that a significant amount of asbestos remains in the building, including in floor tiles, wall paneling and in the entire length of the roof. After the 30 day public hearing period, Madore will begin putting together a detailed plan for the removal of the hazardous material, as well as beginning to take down pieces of the structure.

Concerned residents living in close proximity to the mill voiced concern about air pollution from the hazardous materials, especially as demolition begins. Ransom Consulting, and members of the selectboard reassured them that the mill is in the hands of professionals and will be dealt with appropriately.

"It's our intent to use the funds to get as much down as we can," Ransom consultant Nicholas Sabatine said.

Two priorities will be to remove an unsupported wall on one side of the site and to fill in floor drains in the building that lead directly to Wilson Stream. Sediment on the banks of the stream has been tested and shown no spike in contamination levels, but the drains will be filled in with concrete for extra precaution.

A second public hearing will be held at the end of the 30 day period with a presentation of the proposed Analysis Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives plan.