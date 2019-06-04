Public hearing for county budget is Wednesday night

FARMINGTON - A public hearing will be held Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed 2019-20 budget in advance of a budget committee vote on June 12.

Proposed expenditures, adding the county department budgets to the jail budget, as recommended by the commissioners' budget would be $6.75 million. The Franklin County Budget Committee took a series of preliminary votes at its May meeting, coming in at a combined $6.69 million. The current fiscal year's budget was set in June 2018 at $6.56 million.

The most significant changes made by the budget committee included removing $40,000 in funding for future server upgrades from the Technical Services budget, as well as $10,000 for a courthouse generator and $18,240 for a fourth workstation at the dispatch center.

The committee approved increases for several lines, mostly relating to new information brought forward after the commissioners had set their budget. The included relatively small increases in the cost of contracted plowing for the county's parking lots, an extra $5,000 in legal expenses associated with contract negotiations and another $14,000 for personnel-related lines at the Franklin County Detention Center. That latter item is partially offset by the jail kitchen forgoing one of two replacement stoves, resulting in a total jail budget of $2.24 million, up a little more than $9,000 from the commissioners' budget. That would represent a 6 percent increase in the facility's budget as compared to the previous fiscal year, with much of the increase in personnel and inmate medical lines.

The committee recommended $50,000 to fund the Cooperative Extension Service, the same as the current fiscal year but less than the $53,012 requested by the agency and approved by commissioners.

The committee did agree with the commissioners in regards to Western Maine Transportation Services request for $10,000, funding it at zero dollars. The committee did vote to fund Western Maine Community Action for $20,000 - the same as the commissioner's recommendation of $20,000 but less than the $30,000 agency request.

The committee voted to fund Franklin County Soil & Water at $20,000, a reduction of $1,000 from the commissioners' budget.

The committee's votes were preliminary; they will formally vote on the budget on June 12. Commissioners will then review the committee's budget and make changes with a unanimous vote. The budget committee has the final say, and can veto commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.