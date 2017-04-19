Public hearing held for amended Property Maintenance Ordinance

WILTON - A public hearing was held Tuesday evening prior to the Selectboard meeting for two amendments concerning the appearance of property.

The Building and Property Maintenance Ordinance is being amended to include Residential II in its regulations, expanding the portion of the town covered by the ordinance. In addition, item A.21 Performance Standards of the ordinance was changed from "The amount of dust, noise or smoke produced." to "the amount of dust, noise, smoke or odors detectable at the lot line."

"This should give us more backbone to encourage property owners to keep their space cleaned up," Code Enforcement Officer Adam Cote said.

Offensive properties are given a three-letter notice to get cleaned up before owners are brought to any legal proceeding. This is Cote's first year as Code Enforcement Officer, in a half-time position rather than the previous quarter position, which Selectboard Member John Black noted should make a significant difference in the work accomplished.

"Before having this ordinance there was nothing we could do to help property owners get cleaned up," Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri said. "This is how we can help people get on the right track."

In other news, Town Manager Rhonda Irish gave an update on the Forster Mill, reporting that asbestos and hazardous liquid removal will begin May 1. The Department of Environmental Protection is funding the removal, though the project continues to expand as more hazards are found. Irish recommended applying for a Brownfields Revolving Loan program which could help with the fees.

"So much is happening behind the scenes. I know people want to see things happening with the exterior of the building, but a lot has been going on inside," Maiuri said.

The board approved researching a grant that may allow a boat dock to be installed at Kineowatha Park. The dock would potentially be installed to the left of the beach area in a protected cove and would hopefully bring more foot traffic to the park.

If pursued, the dock could bring in more revenue for the park with boaters using the snack shack or renting kayaks and would also cut down on the mill foil by keeping boats in the lake. A rental fee would be charged with a maximum of ten boats at a time.

"It would be a long term investment but I think it would be good for the town," Black said.