Public hearing held for Farmington Falls property

FARMINGTON - A public hearing was held last night in regards to a dilapidated building in Farmington Falls that caught fire in April. Selectmen along with Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser scheduled the hearing at a meeting back in August after several attempts were made to contact the owners with no response.

According to owners Daniel Searles and Lori Berry, who resided in the upstairs floor of the building and were away on vacation when the fire happened, they were waiting for a response from the insurance company before making any moves on the property.

"We have been battling with them for five months now and they finally said last week that they would cover the damage and will give an advance after going for so long without help," Searle's and Berry's representative said at the hearing.

The party agreed to come back with an estimate of cleanup fees by Oct. 2 and said they will have the property demolished and cleaned up by Oct. 26.

In other business, selectmen received an update on the Nextera Energy project that is underway, projected to bring roughly 185 temporary positions to Franklin County, as well as six to eight permanent positions.

"We want to make sure this project is the best neighbor it can be," Project Manager Liz Peyton said.

The 600 acre project will bring electricity to more than 26,000 homes across the state and is the biggest of its kind in Maine.

An informational meeting will be held for the public on Oct. 18. More details to follow.

The Police Department was granted the use of $30,000 of the Place Academy Reserve Account funds to reimburse the town of Rangeley for the training of a new officer, Jacob Richards.

"This is a win for us. I've known him a long time and he's a good guy," Chief of Police Jack Peck said.