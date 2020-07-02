Public hearing held for proposed Franklin County budget

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Budget Committee met Monday evening for a public hearing on the proposed 2020/21 county budget. Recommendations from the committee and the Franklin County Commissioners were, for the most part, aligned.

One difference in the proposed figures relates to the commissioner budget: the request was $174,082; commissioners recommended $171,569 and the budget committee recommended $163,569.

The Franklin County Cooperative Extension office requested $50,750; commissioners recommended $49,400 and the budget committee recommended $49,400. Two program grants were requested at a total of $28,700; commissioners recommended $23,700 and the budget committee recommended the same amount. If approved, the two programs receiving funds this year would be the Franklin County Soil & Water and the Franklin County Firemen's Association.

When questioned about the cut of funding for several non-profit social service agencies, Commissioner Charlie Webster said commissioners are doing "what they were elected to do."

"We looked at the budget, and looked at all the programs. Most of the money didn't go to services, it went to wages, so we decided together to find ways to save spending," Webster said.

Last year the commissioners declined to fund Western Maine Transportation after the committee approved funding. Webster said the commissioners asked their attorney if that was money they were required to pay, and when the answer came back as no the commissioners chose to move $40,000 from surplus to cover taxes and not pay WMT the $40,000.

"Why do we talk about all this stuff if you don't do what we ask?" Budget Committee member Morgan Dunham said.

Webster replied that the commissioners are the ones elected by residents and that they are doing "what the people want."

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that the people in this county are thanking the commissioners for making decisions on behalf of the taxpayers, not on behalf of some special interest group," Webster said.

The next line item brought the County Detention Center budget to discussion. The Sheriff's Department requested a total of $1.85 million, Commissioners recommended $1.82 million and the budget committee recommended the same amount.

"I appreciate that Commissioner Webster is continually concerned about where money for grants is going, but as a taxpayer I am continually concerned about where money for the Sheriff's Department is going. It does not feel like the budget is examined with a fine tooth comb, and those budgets go up and up and yet serve much fewer people than social service agencies," resident Vicky Cohen said.

Sheriff Scott Nichols replied that both his budget and the jail budget went up less than 1 percent and represents a "truly bare bones" budget.

"We can never know what's gonna happen. When we put a budget together we plan on not spending it all to prepare ourselves for these costs that come out of nowhere," he said. "Public safety is unpredictable."

Nichols said that in the last month alone the department had to pay for an unexpected Life Flight to Lewiston, and for the birth of a premature birth for one of their inmates. He also said that unfunded mandates come from the state frequently, such as the requirement to wear body cameras which could cost $4,000 or $5,000 per unit.

The budget for the jail was requested at $2.27 million, commissioners recommended $2.25 million and the budget committee recommended the same.

The Emergency Management Agency requested a total of $194,404 for this year's budget, commissioners recommended $1,100 less than that amount and the budget committee recommended the same. The communications budget came in at a request of $979,460, commissioners recommended $979,098 and the budget committee recommended the same figure.

The budget for the county treasurer was requested at $104,449; commissioners recommended $97,033 and the budget committee recommended the same amount. The treasurer position is an elected position. The cut in funding recommended by the commissioners is due to a the transition to an electronic time clock system. Payroll is currently recorded manually.

"We need to look out for our employees, but we also need to look at what a comparable position might pay. The benefits here are generous, so we try to balance it all out," Webster said.

Webster also told the budget committee that, in the end, they have no control over wages, and that the commissioners under state law determine whether taxes go up or not.

Former Franklin County judge probate Richard Morton told the commissioners he thinks the decision to cut benefits is a "colossal mistake."

"It's short sighted, and not only a mistake but mismanagement of this enterprise," he said.

The District Attorney budget was requested at $307,609; commissioners recommended $304,637 and the budget committee recommended the same. IT services recommended $243,654, commissioners recommended $242,486 and the budget committee recommended the same.