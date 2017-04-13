Public hearing held on proposed MSAD 58 renovation projects

KINGFIELD - A public hearing was held Thursday night to discuss the proposed renovations of two MSAD 58 schools.

School board directors approved scheduling a referendum at a meeting three weeks ago, allowing voters to decide whether to move ahead with the project. The referendum will be held in the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong on April 25. An affirmative vote from the district as a collective is required to issue the bond for the renovations.

The proposed projects, two of the four that the district applied for, will provide accessibility and safety updates to Phillips Elementary School and Mt. Abram High School. If passed by voters, PES will be brought up to standards set by the American Disability Act, renovating bathrooms, thresholds, doorways and the elevator to be more accessible by the disabled.

Work done at PES is estimated at a cost of $591,646, more than half of which would be forgiven by the state. The district would be responsible for a $279,079 payback on the loan.

Costs for the MAHS renovations come in at an estimated $619,106 and would cover added ventilation and roof structure for the gymnasium as well as a new exhaust system for the kitchen. Superintendent Susan Pratt reported that the current exhaust system in the kitchen will not pass inspection in November and will need to be addressed regardless of the outcomes of the vote. A total of $327,074 is eligible for forgiveness leaving the district with a balance of $292,032 in payback.

All of the projects are considered Priority 1 or 2 by the Maine Department of Education's school revolving renovation fund. If approved by voters on April 25, funding would be provided by the Maine Municipal Bond Bank. The portion of the loan not forgiven outright would be repaid at 0 percent interest over a 10 year period with annual payments of $57,111.

The proposed $9.37 million budget approved by the school board on March 30 includes $57,111 to pay for the projects. That is offset by a $97,000 reduction in debt service relating to the Strong Elementary School loan being paid off.

The district has already started looking into potential architects for the jobs, with the hopes of beginning work during summer vacation. The district would have 18 months from the time of hiring to complete the work, with the MAHS kitchen as the first priority.