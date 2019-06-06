Public hearing on county budget draws support for outside agencies

FARMINGTON - Proponents of Western Maine Transportation, Western Maine Community Action and other organizations asked the Franklin County Budget Committee to fund outside agencies at a public hearing held Wednesday night.

The hearing was held after a round of preliminary votes by the committee last month, setting an initial recommendation for the 2019-20 budget at $6.69 million. The committee, made up of nine selectpersons from Franklin County towns, will reconvene on June 12 to set the final numbers for the budget, which can then be altered by the commissioners only with unanimous votes. The commissioners previously voted to request $6.75 million, roughly $30,000 less than the total department requests. Last year's budget was $6.56 million.

As is typical for the county budget process, the Program Grants section dominated most of the public comments Wednesday evening. The commissioners and preliminary budget committee recommendations are similar, funding Western Maine Transportation at zero dollars and Western Maine Community Action at $20,000. SeniorsPlus, which did not submit a request this year, was also funded at zero dollars. Both commissioners and the committee recommended funding the Franklin County Firemen's Association at the requested $3,700 but differed slightly on Franklin County Soil and Water: the commissioners recommended $21,000 while the committee recommended $20,000.

Those addressing the program grant expenditures spoke to their importance in the community and asked the committee to increase funding levels from the proposed amounts.

"We're talking about a very fragile community here," Jolene Lovejoy, a Western Maine Transportation board member told the committee. She said that many people, including the elderly and handicapped, relied on the organization to get around.

Paula Widmer, a Farmington resident, said that organization got her to critical appointments. "I don't think abandoning the elderly of this community is something that should happen in an otherwise enlightened community," Widmer said.

While not defunded by either commissioners or budget committee recommendations, WMCA also had support at the meeting. Some speakers drew parallels between the cuts to social services and rising expenditures to support law enforcement and the local jail.

"I think there's a lot of things we do to build the health of the community," WMCA housing program manager Bill Crandall said, thanking the committee for supporting the $20,000 to the agency.

Fenwick Fowler, a Farmington resident and former executive director of WMCA, suggested that the budget committee approve an $8 increase to the program grants lines, funding eight organizations cut in previous years at $1 each. That would preserve those organizations' ability to return to the budget process in future years, Fowler said, referring to the practice of removing agencies from the list after they were defunded. The subject deserved more discussion, he argued, pointing to the 40-plus people that attended Wednesday's hearing.

Most of the department budgets did not elicit questions or discussion. Treasurer Pam Prodan did take issue with the 2 percent Cost of Living Increase that appeared in the department request, saying that she asked for a 3 percent increase for her department's staff. She said that she based that number off of the increased workload the department had absorbed and the 3 to 5 percent increases provided to the union employees.

Communications Director CL Folsom asked that the committee restore either a proposed fourth station at the dispatch center - a $18,24 reduction approved in their preliminary recommendations - or $10,000 in overtime cut in the commissioners' budget.

The most significant changes previously proposed by the budget committee included removing $40,000 for future server upgrades from the Technical Services budget, as well as $10,000 for a courthouse generator and the fourth workstation at the dispatch center.

The committee previously approved increases for several lines, mostly relating to new information brought forward after the commissioners had set their budget. These included increases in the cost of contracted plowing for the county's parking lots, an extra $5,000 in legal expenses associated with contract negotiations and another $14,000 for personnel-related lines at the Franklin County Detention Center. That latter item is partially offset by the jail kitchen forgoing one of two replacement stoves.

The committee will meet on June 12 to set their budget. Commissioners will then review the committee's budget and make changes with a unanimous vote. The budget committee has the final say, and can veto commissioner changes with a two-thirds majority vote.