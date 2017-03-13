Public hearing on Jay budget is tonight

JAY - Residents will have a final opportunity to be heard in person on the municipal budget Monday night, at a public hearing that precedes next month's referendum-style town meeting. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Middle School, following a meeting of the Board of Selectpersons at 5:30 p.m.

As proposed, the $6 million in expenditures encompasses a $1,333,334 property tax settlement payment to Verso, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015. To help accommodate this significant expansion of the town's debt service cost center, the Board of Selectpersons has proposed $582,082 in reductions to municipal expenditures. Not including the Verso payment, these cuts, along with an estimated $246,700 boost to town revenue lines, would represent a more than 21 percent decrease in Jay's net expenditures.

Cuts in the articles approved by the selectpersons include the elimination of curbside pickup service, the loss of a position at the transfer station (with a probable reduction of transfer station hours of operation), reducing a full-time custodian/sexton/animal control officer down to a part-time custodian, reducing a full-time Jay Police Department detective position to a part-time position, a 10 percent cut from the Jay-Niles Memorial Library budget, cutting some $4,500 out of donation lines and another $1,000 out of General Assistance. Capital Reserve contributions were zeroed out town-wide, a number of supply lines were reduced, and money was pulled out of benefit lines. NorthStar EMS has provided the town with an end-of-year payment over the past two years, and town officials are proposing raising $37,500 in the next fiscal year, as opposed to the current $56,000.

Additionally, several items previously included in the budget would instead be covered through the town's recreation fund, which currently includes $176,543 in money generated through a cell tower lease and a timber harvest of town-owned property. The Spruce Mountain and Area Youth Sports insurances will be covered out of the Tower Fund, as they were last year, for $11,025 and $2,500, respectively. Additionally, the town's $12,000 share of the Livermore Falls-based Summer Recreation program will come out of this fund, as well as $2,000 for fireworks on July 4. Also included is a $4,655 appropriation to Spruce Mountain Ski Club to go toward the purchase of a wide-track snow machine capable of responding to emergencies. That expenditure is contingent on Livermore and Livermore Falls paying their share of the vehicle.

The town is anticipating an additional $246,700 in revenue, including a proposed $54,281 hike in the sewer fees.

If approved, the precise impact of the budget on the tax bill is uncertain, in part due to the ongoing school budget process and in part due to uncertainties surrounding some revenue figures. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere had previously noted that the town had been looking at a 3 mil increase prior to the budget process, and provided a rough estimate that the proposed town budget, plus $600,000 in reductions preliminarily proposed for RSU 73's budget, would result in approximately a 1 mil increase. The school budget represents 55 percent of the Jay tax bill, with the municipal expenditures funded by another 36 percent. The remaining percentage goes toward the county budget.

Monday's public hearing allows residents to ask questions about the town meeting warrant, which will appear before the voters on April 25. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the community building.