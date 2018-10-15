Concerns raised at public hearing over solar power project

FARMINGTON - A public hearing was held Monday night, giving residents the opportunity to hear an update from and ask questions of NextEra Energy Inc.- the company behind the proposed $110 million solar power project.

The project would be the biggest in the state, covering 490 acres, and would produce 77 megawatts of energy that would connect to the Central Maine Power substation on Route 2. The project would be owned and operated by Farmington Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra. After overseeing an ongoing effort since 2015, project managers are hoping to kick off installation with the new year.

NextEra has held several public informational meetings to tackle the subject with locals, saying they want the project to be "the best neighbor possible." NextEra has estimated that it would create 185 jobs over the 12 to 24 month construction period, followed by 8 to 10 long term jobs, ranging from mowing and plowing, to security and monitoring.

The project's financial benefit to the town would depend on further consultations with the assessor. At a meeting in August, Town Manager Richard Davis said, speaking in approximate terms, a $100 million investment into the town would represent roughly $2 million in annual tax payments. The company has also touched on the possibility of future collaborations, such as possibly working with students from the Foster Career and Technical Education Center to offer trainings on alternative energy.

Resident Scott Cook, who lives near the Bailey Hill Road portion of the project, said at the public hearing that he is concerned about the increase in traffic on his road during construction. Although the solar panels will require very little maintenance once installed, construction would be expected to take a full year according to project managers.

Others voiced opposition to the project as well, questioning the company's response to concerns raised at prior meetings. NextEra said they have doubled the amount of space between the border of the solar panel field and the closest home at Stanwood Circle- one of the areas of concern for locals- as well as added twice the amount of screening vegetation such as trees and shrubs.

The sites are divided into four sections: south of Route 2, which will include some panels as well as a temporary site to stage construction equipment; a collection of panels and associated equipment in pasture lands north of Route 2; another section in the wooded area further off Route 2; and a final section off the Horn Hill Road on the other side of Beales Brook. A line would span Beales Brook to tie in that fourth section, while the collection line from the bulk of the panels would go under Route 2. A horizontal directional drill would be utilized to avoid trenching the well-traveled road, according to project manager Liz Peyton.

Another Stanwood Circle resident, Annemarie Comeau, who lives in one of the closer homes to the solar site, said she is mainly concerned about the side effects from the electromagnetic field levels. Comeau said she has developed a sensitivity to EMF in the last several years, to the point where she requires a smart reader for her home and an EMF transmission system.

"It just seems like it's already done. No matter what we say, it's going to continue," Comeau said.