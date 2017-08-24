Public hearing scheduled for Farmington Falls store damaged by arson

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen scheduled a joint public hearing for Sept. 26 on a Farmington Falls store Tuesday evening, to determine if the building qualifies as being abandoned and/or dangerous.

The Falls General Store, located at 176 Croswell Road, was damaged in a fire that broke out in the late evening of April 4. Approximately 35 firefighters with seven local crews fought the fire, getting it under control within an hour. The co-owners of the business and residents of the apartment above the store, Daniel Searles and Lori Berry, were on vacation and not home at the time of the blaze. No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were in the building the next day, declaring the blaze the product of arson approximately one week later. While investigators believe they know where and how the fire started, that information has not been released to the public.

Reached Thursday, Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser said that the town wanted to see progress on the building, saying that some debris had needed to be cleaned up and that some of the structure had been left "as is" for the past few months following the fire. His office had been contacted repeatedly by other residents regarding the building His understanding from speaking with the owners' representative, Kaiser said, was that they had been waiting in part for an insurance evaluation.

The joint hearing on whether the building met statutory definition of either abandoned or dangerous provided an opportunity for the board to hear from the owners and develop a plan of action, Kaiser said. In the past, the town has created action plans for other properties, including time frames to either repair or demolish the structures. If the plan did not fix the issues, Kaiser said, the next step would be to seek a court opinion and legally compel the owners to either improve, secure or demolish the structure.

The joint public hearing on both issues will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. The board could issue an order in regards to one or both statutes after the hearing.

In other business, the board accepted a $1,500 grant from the Healthy Community Coalition for the Farmington Police Department. According to Police Chief Jack Peck, those funds would be split between targeting underage drinking and acquiring "Fatal Vision" glasses which simulate different alcohol levels. Police will be at the Foothills Fest this Saturday at the Farmington Fairgrounds, using a borrowed set of goggles to demonstrate the impact alcohol has on motor skills.

The board also approved expending $800 out of the Municipal Building Reserve account to seal the parking area in front of the fire station. The money will pay for the sealer, with the firefighters doing the work.