PUC hearings held on UMF campus

FARMINGTON - Roughly 15 people provided testimonies to the Maine Public Utilities Commission Thursday evening; the hearing held at the North Dining Hall was the second in three public witness hearings in the state. The hearings are in regard to a proposed Central Maine Power rate increase of about 10 percent and an investigation of the company's billing and metering process.

The gathering was met by a group of protestors organized by Say No to NECEC, with some of the protestors providing testimonies. While Say No to NECEC is focused on efforts to stop the progression of the proposed CMP transmission line, PUC Chairman Philip Bartlett emphasized that the the hearings were not about the corridor. The PUC has already approved the project, Bartlett said that any concerns regarding that subject can be directed to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Several of the witnesses shared stories of dramatic rate increases, poor customer service practices and unclear billing procedures. One testifier shared documentation of her power usage that jumped from 300kw to more than 3,000kw within a six-month time period. She reported having a master electrician come to assess her house, that she has made choices such as using a toaster oven instead of her regular oven, and sitting with one lamp on in the evening in hopes that it would lower her bill.

"It is obvious to anybody who looks at the data that something happened in Oct. 2017," she said. "CMP itself states that the smart meter system was not ready to be implemented but was anyway."

In addition to a spike in alleged usage, she said it took the company nearly two years to correct the billing address associated with her account.

"Moving forward with the corridor and a rate increase when CMP refuses to fix the over billing and over charging issue would be the same as taking your vehicle to a mechanic that tries to get you to replace your transmission because your left driver side turn signal is broken," she said.

Chair of the Caratunk Selectboard Elizabeth Caruso noted the company's slow response to several emergency situations in her testimony.

"The overwhelming information was that there weren't enough crews to handle the need and they would get there when they could," Caruso said. "This was not a major weather event. Finally, 30 hours later, a Canadian company lifted the line and restored power."

"From the overwhelming barrage of recent negligent practices in billing, rates, meters, and workforce, it is apparent that these are result of company mismanagement which no longer has a desire to provide excellent service with integrity. This has not always been the case," Caruso said.

The third and final hearing will be held on Monday, July 22 in Hallowell.