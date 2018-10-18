Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Richard Russo in Farmington on Oct. 25

FARMINGTON - The Creative Writing Bachelor of Fine Arts program at the University of Maine at Farmington presents Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, Richard Russo as part of its Visiting Writers Series for 2018-2019.

Russo’s works include eight novels, two short story collections and a memoir. His novel, “Empire Falls,” is set in a small Maine town and won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. It was adapted into an HBO miniseries, part of which was filmed in Skowhegan.

His 1993 novel, “Nobody’s Fool,” was made into a movie starring Paul Newman. More recently, Russo has collaborated on screenplays and with his daughter, artist Kate Russo, on the book “Interventions.” Russo has already had two books published in 2018—a collection of essays entitled “The Destiny Thief,” and “Trajectory”, a book of short fictional stories published by Knopf.

Russo will be the second author featured in the 30th anniversary of the Visiting Writers Series. He will read from selected works at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. It will be followed by a meet and greet and book signing. The reading is free and open to the public.

Russo lives in Portland, Maine with his wife Barbara and is currently working on a new novel.