Pumpkins parade into Phillips

PHILLIPS - Pumpkins from around the area gathered at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street last weekend for the Second Annual Pumpkin Parade.

Each displayed on its own individual table spaced appropriately over the floor of "the Old Gym" in order to maintain proper social distancing, the orange orbs of all shapes and sizes vied for prizes in six categories: Prettiest, Ugliest, Funniest, Scariest, Most Original, and Judges' Choice.

The entries were judged by a panel of four judges: Russell and Susan Black, Tom Saviello, and Christine Geisser, all of Wilton. Following much deliberation, the team announced the following results:

Awards for Funniest went to Teresa Fast, 1st; and Winona Davenport, 2nd.

Rick DeBruin and Jane Deeley earned 1st and 2nd Place respectively for Scariest.

1st Place, Most Original was awarded to BJ Bangs; 2nd Place, Rachelle Knight; 3rd Place, Paula Kane.

Porter Knight's entry was declared The Ugliest and Deb Black's was proclaimed Judges' Choice.

A pie sale, featuring 30 homemade pies, was held in addition to the Pumpkin Parade and tickets were sold for PACC's current fundraising raffle. Interested persons may contact Winona Davenport or other members of PACC for more information or to purchase their own raffle tickets to win tickets for the Maine Lottery.

Members of PACC's Board of Directors wish to extend a heart-felt thank you to all who helped to make this event a success: the Distinguished Judges from Wilton; the Pumpkin Artists for their entries; Dark Star Fabrics for creating and donating the award ribbons for the second year; all those who made and donated pies for the sale; members who assisted with set up, operation, and closing up of the event; Sheila Jalbert and Vicki Elwell, who organized the event; and the general public who supported PACC by stopping in to enjoy the parade and purchase the pies.

Other events to be held at PACC in the month of October:

October 25 and 26: The American Legion Gun Show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

October 31: Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Line up at 4:30 p.m. at the Phillips Public Library following the Trunk or Treat event being held there. Contact Rachelle Knight of Dark Star Fabrics, Phillips, for more details.

One more project, still in the planning stage, is the 2020 Time

Capsule. The objective is to bury, at a yet-to-be-determined location, a water-proof container full of memorabilia related to the events of this extremely unique year of 2020. Items might include photographs, newspaper articles, or other artifacts that represent significant events of local families, Phillips area community organizations, Maine's bicentennial year or other state news, and/or national happenings.

Several decisions have yet to be made before the final project is ready to roll. PACC extends an invitation to anyone interested in helping with the project to attend the next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at the American Legion building on Depot Street.