Rabid skunk reported in Jay

JAY - The Maine Center for Disease Control has confirmed that a skunk located on Pineau Street had the rabies virus.

According to Maine CDC Communications Director Robert Long, the skunk came in contact with a dog on Aug. 19 on Pineau Street. The skunk was tested at the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory on Aug. 20 and it was eventually confirmed to have the rabies virus.

Jay Animal Control Officer Larry Wright said that his understanding was that the skunk had some minimal contact with a neighborhood dog. That dog had been vaccinated against rabies and was given a booster shot following its contact with a skunk.

The skunk was shot and killed, Wright said. It was then taken to the Maine CDC laboratory to be tested.

Long and Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere both asked that residents be sure that their pets' rabies vaccinations were up-to-date.