Race Against the Cold draws awareness to uninsulated houses

WILTON - A new 5K is coming to the area next month that will raise money for house weatherization projects through Western Maine Community Action.

When Nate Paling began working as a house inspector in the area two years ago he realized how many homes were poorly insulated, or uninsulated altogether. After he learned that Maine is one of the highest consumers per capita of fossil fuels he decided to address the issue.

He created Race Against the Cold with the idea of raising funds to better prepare homes for the winter months. Putting together a 5K seemed like the easiest, quickest thing he could pull off, he said. The run will take participants across the frozen Wilson Lake, on trails groomed by the local snowmobile club.

"Racing across the ice adds a new element to it. I think it's kind of scary for some people, but I'm sure it's scary to face winter with an uninsulated house, too," Paling said.

Paling said he hopes to raise $10,000, but knows that is a lofty goal for a first time fundraiser. He also hopes the race will become an annual event for the area, with the possibility of adding skis or fat bikes to the race.

Race Against the Cold will be take place on Feb. 17 beginning at 1 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to WMCA for house weatherization projects. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers in their age groups and races are encouraged to gather at Ambition Brewing and Life's Perks Coffee Company for the awards ceremony.

To register click here: http://runinarace.com/RaceAgainstTheCold/index.html

Fore more information about how to dress for a wintertime race click here: https://www.rei.com/blog/snowsports/how-to-dress-in-cold-weather