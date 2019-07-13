Rainbow runners get ready to race through Farmington for a cause

FARMINGTON - Racers of all size, shape and ability will come together next month in support of a singular cause: raising funds for the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The Color Me United 5K Walk/Run will be held Aug. 24 beginning at 9 a.m. with a celebratory, colorful kick off in the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot.

Those interested can register on line at www.uwtva.org/color-run for just $25, teams of five or more for $20/person. First 25 people to register receive a phone armband sleeve. Runners will travel through the well-marked route, along Front Street, Main Street, Maple Ave, High Street and Anson Street.

Registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water, color pack, and more items to fully prepare runners for the color run experience. Proceeds from this race will be invested into community efforts such as the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance and more.

There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP holds that honor for the last two years), best dressed (past outfits have included butterfly wings, tutus, beanie hats and more), as well as prizes for the top three finishers in each age category. Timing services are provided by Randy Easter and Nat Steele and a photo backdrop is provided for the opportunity to take before/after pictures.

Anyone interested in volunteering the day of the race are encouraged to contact UWTVA by calling 779-5048. Volunteer activities include: spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set up/clean up, and handing out drinking water. Oakhurst will once again be providing chocolate milk based on studies showing that drinking chocolate milk immediately after a workout is one of the best ways to recover.

Platinum sponsors of this event include: Randy Keach Auto, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Franklin Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance and Woodlands Senior Memory Center of Farmington. Gold sponsors: Franklin Memorial Hospital Medical Staff, The Wood Mill of Maine; silver sponsors: Consolidated Communications and Full Bloom. In-kind sponsors include Oakhurst, Poland Spring, Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

For more information about the Color Me United 5k Walk/Run visit www.uwtva.org/color-run or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook for up-to-date information on programs and initiatives.