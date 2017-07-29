Rangeley celebrates 37th annual Logging Festival

RANGELEY - The 37th Annual Maine Forestry Museum Logging Parade filled the streets of Rangeley Saturday morning, celebrating the museum's annual Logging Festival. This year's parade theme was "From the Mountains to the Mills," celebrating the town's long history of logging. Hundreds of spectators cheered the floats on before heading to the fairgrounds for the rest of the day's activities of artists and crafters, chainsaw demo’s, a bean-hole dinner and lumbermen and women competitions.