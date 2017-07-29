Rangeley celebrates 37th annual Logging Festival

RANGELEY - The 37th Annual Maine Forestry Museum Logging Parade filled the streets of Rangeley Saturday morning, celebrating the museum's annual Logging Festival. This year's parade theme was "From the Mountains to the Mills," celebrating the town's long history of logging. Hundreds of spectators cheered the floats on before heading to the fairgrounds for the rest of the day's activities of artists and crafters, chainsaw demo’s, a bean-hole dinner and lumbermen and women competitions.
The sunny day and blue mountains made for a picturesque backdrop for the annual Logging Festival Parade.
The Rangeley Fire Department's antique truck.
The Western Mountain Trash Can Band made their down Main Street under colorful umbrellas, transporting listeners to a tropical paradise with their music.
The United Way truck thanked the Rangeley community for their support.
Two happy parade-goers rode on a speed boat.
The Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club was recently awarded the #1 club in the state.
A "camping" themed float comprised of s'mores making, real pine trees and a pitched tent.
Sugarloaf mascots danced for audience members.
The Rangeley Lakes Snomobile Club rode on a big mack through downtown.
A participant in the antique vehicle portion of the parade.
Two draft horses walked in the parade.
An excited audience member found her twin- Sugarloaf's Pierre the Lumberjack.