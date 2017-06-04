Rangeley educator recognized as county Teacher of the Year

RANGELEY - An elementary school teacher at Rangeley Lakes School was recently awarded county Teacher of the Year, putting her in the running for state wide recognition.

Allison Warman works with first and second grade students in the district, running a multi-age classroom. She was nominated for the award by her principal, Charles Brown, in acknowledgment of the hours of work Warman has put in building curriculum for her class and helping her students reach proficiency based standards.

"I wasn't one of those people who always wanted to be a teacher," Warman said.

After graduating from Winthrop High School, Warman knew the pressure was on to choose a direction in life. She completed her degree at The University of Maine at Farmington and continued on to receive her graduate degree in K-6 Reading and Mathematics instruction from Walden University.

She worked as an Educational Technician before getting her first teaching job in Monmouth in 2008. From there Warman found her way to Rangeley where she has been ever since.

"The kids are the best part of the job. No question. Having a multi-age classroom is great because of the culture of learning it creates. The kids learn from and help each other," Warman said.

Warman said the award has opened doors for her professionally, connecting her with other excellent educators across the state. She will find out next week if she moves on as a finalist for the state wide award.