Rangeley gallery open house to feature local artists

RANGELEY - A special open house event will be held at a Main Street gallery Friday, featuring the work of a number of local artists.

Jeff Seaberg said that his open house at the Seaberg Art Gallery on Friday, May 31 will be a fairly informal event showcasing the work of many of the region's finest artists. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

While the gallery previously focused on Seaberg's acrylics - a style he refers to as "abstract realism" - the owner said that decided to widen the scope after his first year. He's invited a number of local artists representing a diverse set of mediums to show their work at the gallery, including painter Marcia Baker, John Brown's wood and vine creations, Rick Osterhout of Maine Rockers, fabric art pieces by Anne Walker, oil paintings by Tamara Richel, Diane Brown's naturally-inspired jewelry, and works by Roger & Sue Bisaillon, Bill Lewis and Carol Sullivan.

There will also be an open microphone for music and/or poetry, wine and Kenyan hors d’oeuvres. Jeff Seaberg's wife Maureen is from Kenya; the two also own the Alpacaville farm in Phillips, selling alpaca-wool products.

The Seaberg Gallery is located at 2485 Main Street in Rangeley, across from Skowhegan Bank.