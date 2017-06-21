Rangeley looks to reconsider LD1 vote at special town meeting on June 29

RANGELEY - A special town meeting will be held June 29 at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, with two items being proposed to voters.

At the 2016 annual town meeting, voters approved the format change by approximately a 2-to-1 margin. In a bid to improve voter participation and increase access, a day-long referendum was instituted in place of the annual town gathering. Absentee ballots were available for those unable to get to the polls. The referendum ballot, held last week, passed a $3,015,820 budget.

Despite the budget passing, an article that gives town officials permission to essentially utilize the money, was voted down. The LD1 article gives permission to officials to exceed the state-set tax levy limit and pay for the expenditures approved at the meeting.

"I think people are getting confused. We're not asking for more money. Voters have already approved the money, now we just need permission to use it," Town Manager Tim Pellerin said.

The LD1 article became a requirement for towns back in 2005, placing a one- or three percent cap on tax levies. It maintains transparency with town budgets, requiring that residents be informed if the budget exceeds the assessed tax value.

If the LD1 article fails to go through again, the Selectboard and Budget Committee will have to find a way to cut the $184,499 difference from the budget.

In addition to the LD1 question, selectmen have requested that an article regarding cultural expenses be voted on again. The $66,879 article, which would fund maintenance of the veterans monument, town Christmas decorations, town fireworks, flags for Main Street, medical related transportation services for the elderly, and the public library, was voted down at last week's ballots.

"These are things that selectmen felt are essential to the community. They feel these things are important, so they are requesting another vote," Pellerin said.