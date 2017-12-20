Rangeley looks to runway extension to improve health care access

RANGELEY - A public hearing Tuesday night gave residents the opportunity to ask questions of the engineers behind the proposed runway extension at Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airfield, as well as the LifeFlight team who will be operating there if approved.

DuBois & King project director, Guy Rouelle, presented updates on the plan which will go to vote on Jan. 9. If approved, a design team will get to work immediately in advance of a May 1 grant deadline, he said. A draft of the plan has been available at the Town Office and will remain open for comments until Jan. 4. Rouelle encouraged residents to review the plan and submit their comments officially with the town clerk to be assessed by the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency that would fund the majority of the project.

Once the comment period is closed, the FAA will review the draft to determine if there were any significant findings in the studies that would indicate the project should not move forward. Rouelle said, based on the results of numerous studies, he doesn't expect that to happen.

The proposed 1,100 ft extension would provide the necessary space for a KingAir 200 LifeFlight plane to land at the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport - even in poor weather. LifeFlight emergency responders Tad Woodilla and Joshua Dickson said there would still be times that the aircraft would not be able to land due to exceptionally bad weather, but the extension would increase their reliability.

According to a report from NorthStar ambulance services, last year saw roughly three incidents per month that LifeFlight would have been called had the airport been an appropriate landing place. Increasing the runway to 4,300 ft in length would provide the adequate space for take offs and landings in inclement weather.

"The 4,300 feet is critical. In bad weather, I want every bit of that space coming in here," Woodilla said.

The entire project, including design work, is estimated at $10 million. The FAA will cover 90 percent of those costs, with the Maine Department of Transportation covering another 5 percent and the town of Rangeley being responsible for 5 percent, or $500,000.

The town contribution can also be covered using materials for the project. A new idea presented by the engineering team would provide some of those materials, while also taking care of a safety issue on the runway. Currently there is a hump in the middle of the runway that rises roughly 6 feet above the rest of the track. It is considered a safety issue and a breach of compliance for airport regulations due to the fact that is a line of sight obstruction for incoming or outgoing aircraft. By leveling that hump, the runway would be repaired to safety standards and the material extracted could be used for extension purposes.

"It would save millions for the town. By reconstructing the entire runway at one time it would save money by only needing one design and only causing the airport to close once rather than twice," Rouelle said. "It would be the best use of the money."

If the town approves the project and decides to use materials for their contribution, the FAA would have to offer a monetary amount for the material. The FAA would then pay the town and the town would pay their bill to the construction company and DuBois & King.

Some residents are concerned about the increase in noise levels, which Rouelle said would still not surpass the maximum level for airport standards. Others have voiced concern about this opening the door for other, larger aircraft to come in. Rouelle said based on a future forecast, there may be some increase in activity but most likely will not be significantly different than what already takes place at the airport. It was confirmed that Jet Blue will almost definitely not be operating out of airfield.

"Rangeley is not alone in looking at airport improvements to better serve their community," Woodilla said. "It's an increase in access to health care."