Rangeley looks to the arts to bolster economy

RANGELEY - David Miller thinks everyone should experience Rangeley at some point in their lives.

The Executive Director of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust finds his hometown to be one of the most beautiful in the country, possibly even the world, and he's on a mission to share that with more people.

"I really think we have something here," he said. "This region has a chance to contribute to a national discourse."

The particular discourse Miller was referencing is that of small, rural towns and how to keep them alive. But Miller doesn't want Rangeley to just stay alive- he wants to see it bustling, with a healthy economy and a thriving population of residents.

"The economy has been struggling ever since Saddleback shut down. We want to figure out how to get people up here, maybe even a few times in a summer, to help with that," Miller said.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust in collaboration with Rangeley Friends of the Arts has decided to address this issue in a multitude of ways- all revolving around the area's most valuable asset: the great outdoors. The team of creative problem solvers have looked at models across the globe, as well as locally, to take action on the increasingly apparent issue.

"We want to get people up here and out there- outdoors- to learn about the environment, and to just enjoy it," Miller said.

Their hope, he went on, is that if they can draw in some people with unique events, festivals and opportunities, they will tell their friends and word will spread. A new opportunity taking place this summer will do just that, while at the same time hopefully becoming a regional tradition for visitors and homebodies alike.

The Artists Trail which will launch this summer, aims to attract painters and photographers to the woods and mountains of Maine for, in Miller's opinion, some of the most jaw-dropping scenes in the state. The trail will include 15 stops, including Height of Land, with an interactive online map and a website dedicated to the work produced. Artists will be encouraged to submit their work to an online gallery, as well as enter into a juried exhibit held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in the lobby of the Lakeside Theater. A cash prize will be awarded to the first, second and third place works of art.

"We just want people to get out here. We're excited about that," Miller said.

To help encourage participation on the trail, RFA and RLHT will also be offering two "Plein Air" workshops, held among the 15 sites. Both workshops will be taught by nationally recognized arists- George Van Hook will lead a workshop from July 23 to 26, while Michael Vermette will offer his instruction from August 13 to 16.

For more information on the Artists Trail click here.

The Trail is also supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.