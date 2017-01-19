Rangeley man indicted for manslaughter

FARMINGTON - A Rangeley man accused of operating one of two pickup trucks that collided head-on, leading to the death of a Wilton father of four, was indicted for manslaughter by the Franklin County grand jury Wednesday.

Mark Garner, 25 of Rangeley, was indicted on one count of manslaughter, a Class A felony, as well as one count of felony aggravated operating under the influence, elevated to a Class B felony due to the crash leading to a death. Investigators believe that a combination of alcohol and excessive speed on the part of Garner led to the crash on Oct. 25, 2016.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

Details about the incident and ensuing investigation have largely been made available through an arrest affidavit filed with the court by Deputy Andrew Morgan. He indicates that he responded to the Lambert Hill Road, near the Strong and Avon town line, at approximately 7:46 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 25, 2016, after being advised by dispatch that "people were stuck in the vehicle as it was on fire."

The vehicles, both red pickup trucks, had collided head-on. A 2004 Chevrolet 2500 traveling southbound up a hill had collided with a northbound 2007 GMC 2500, allegedly operated by Garner. According to police, evidence at the scene indicates that the 2007 GMC crossed the center line and struck the 2004 Chevrolet head-on.

At the scene Morgan was met by Garner and two other individuals, Felicia Bell, 32, of Phillips, and Dennis Hanson, 39, of Phillips, all of whom were "frantic and yelling for help." The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Rusty Knox, 35 of Wilton, was stuck in the driver's seat and all immediate efforts to either extinguish the fire or extricate Knox were unsuccessful. Knox died from his injuries.

Garner was interviewed at the scene. Morgan indicated in the affidavit that Garner admitted he was operating the 2007 GMC, driving too fast and had lost control of his vehicle.

"Mark [Garner] stated that this whole situation was his fault," Morgan wrote in the document.

Morgan reported detecting an odor of alcohol on Garner's breath. Garner admitted to drinking six beers and that he "drank too much to be driving," according to Morgan. Garner and the other two individuals, both passengers in his vehicle, were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Blood kits were conducted on all three individuals.

Bell told Morgan at FMH that Garner had been drinking since approximately 5:30 p.m. and that she had driven Garner and Hanson to Strong in Garner's vehicle so that Garner could get new tires. Bell, who said that she had not been drinking, said that Garner had decided to drive "because Felicia [Bell] was driving too slow."

Bell said that Garner had been driving 80 mph immediately prior to the crash.

Hanson was also interviewed, largely confirming Bell's statement. He indicated that Garner had driven back from Strong to "show off how fast his truck could go."

Garner agreed to be interviewed a second time by Morgan at FMH, after he had been placed under arrest and been informed of his Miranda rights. Garner said that he had drank "approximately 4-6 beers" prior to the crash and had not felt impaired when driving. Garner once again said he was driving "too fast" but that he did not know his vehicle's specific speed.