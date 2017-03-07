Rangeley man pleads not guilty to manslaughter

FARMINGTON - A Rangeley man accused of operating a pickup truck that collided head-on with another vehicle, leading to the death of a Wilton man, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Franklin County Superior Court Friday.

Mark Garner, 25 of Rangeley, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, a Class A felony, and aggravated operating under the influence, a Class B felony. Investigators believe that a combination of alcohol and excessive speed on the part of Garner led to the crash on Oct. 25, 2016.

Police responded to the Lambert Hill Road, near the Strong and Avon town line, on the evening of Oct. 25, 2016, after being advised by dispatch that "people were stuck in the vehicle as it was on fire."

The vehicles, both red pickup trucks, had collided head-on. A 2004 Chevrolet 2500 traveling southbound up a hill had collided with a northbound 2007 GMC 2500, allegedly operated by Garner. According to police, evidence at the scene indicates that the 2007 GMC crossed the center line and struck the 2004 Chevrolet head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Rusty Knox, 35 of Wilton, died from injuries sustained after he was trapped inside his burning vehicle.

Garner was interviewed at the scene, with court documents indicating that Garner admitted to police that he was operating the 2007 GMC, driving too fast and lost control of his vehicle. According to police, Garner admitted to drinking six beers and that he "drank too much to be driving," according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan, the arresting officer.

Two passengers in Garner's truck told police that the Rangeley man had been drinking.

Garner agreed to be interviewed a second time by Morgan at FMH, after he had been placed under arrest and been informed of his Miranda rights. Garner said that he had drank "approximately 4-6 beers" prior to the crash and had not felt impaired when driving. Garner once again said he was driving "too fast" but that he did not know his vehicle's specific speed.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Robbins said that he believed the case would not go to trial any earlier than September. Garner's next court appearance is a conference scheduled for May 15.

Garner's bail was lowered from $15,000 to $5,000 cash without objection from the state. In making the request, Garner's attorney, Walter Hanstein, noted that his client had no criminal history. The bail money had been posted by Garner's parents, Hanstein said, and Garner had complied with all conditions since his release.

Garner had been out on bail and passed several checks without issue, Robbins said.

[Editor's Note: Attorney Walter Hanstein and the reporter are related]