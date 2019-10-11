Rangeley Middle School captures 2019 Regatta Championship

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Middle School captured the 2019 Rangeley Regatta Championship held on Friday, Sept. 27. Rangeley took Gold Medals in Art, Outdoor Trivia, Boys Mile, Girls Mile & Girls Kayak Relay. They also captured Silver in Coed Canoe Relay and Girls Rangeley Boat Rowing in addition to four Bronze medals. It was a well rounded effort with the Lakers earning medals & team points in an impressive 10 out of 13 events to claim the 2019 Rangeley Regatta Cup.

Strong had two Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze and Phillips had three Golds, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze to finish in a tie for 2nd place, just four points behind Rangeley. Three time defending champion Stratton finished in a tie for 3rd place with Mt. Blue. Kingfield was not far behind. The Stratton Girls Rowing Team smoked the course in 58.17 seconds, which was a time that beat all the Boys Teams and would have challenged the Prep teams! This proved, once again, that "practice does make perfect".

Avery Dicentes of Kingfield set a new Regatta Boys Fly casting record at 56' 8" to earn Gold and Teresa Fast of Phillips set a new Girls record of 51'10" with some gorgeous Gold Medal winning casting. Mt Blue fielded a young team, but still took the Gold in Boys Rangeley Boat Crew as well as Boys Kayak Relay.

Hebron Academy took 1st place in 4 out of 5 high school division races to claim their third straight Indian Rock Trophy. Kents Hill and Mt. Abram fielded strong teams which hold great promise to challenge Hebron in 2020. Rangeley High School was invited but unfortunately could not attend due to multiple conflicts with an already packed fall sports schedule. Hopes are high that the Lakers will field a team in 2020, join in the fun, help mentor the motorcycle's and defend their home waters.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society wishes to thank all our volunteers, competitors, sponsors and fans for their biggest and Best Regatta ever.

For more information on how you can volunteer or help support the efforts of the Society at its 2 museums and programs, like the Rangeley Regatta, please call 207-864-3091

Poetry Contest Winners:

Gold - Lydia Duquette

Silver - Ryleigh Frost

Bronze - Harrison Thomas