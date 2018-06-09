Rangeley poet reveals new poems in ancient tale

RANGELEY - Using a unique technique of subtracting words, rather than adding, poet Margaret Yocom of Farmington and Rangeley offers a new version of an 1800's fairy tale- "Allerleirauh" recorded by the Brothers Grimm. Her recently published book ALL KINDS OF FUR: Erasure Poems & New Translation of a Tale from the Brothers Grimm, published by Deerbrook Editions of Cumberland, using the technique to reveal the poetry of the main character- translated from the original tale by Yocom herself.

As a folklorist, Yocom taught the Grimm Brothers' tales from 1977 until her retirement from George Mason University, becoming an expert in all things Grimm. As she neared the end of her teaching days, Yocom made the decision to mentally invest in one last project. She discovered the art of erasure from a fellow colleague. The act of using an original text to reveal something new appealed to her immediately.

"It's a way for a poet to have a conversation with another piece of writing. For me it's an exciting way of writing because of that conversation," Yocom said.

Unlike some erasure poems that leave only the newly found words, completely hiding the old, Yocom decided to let both versions live on the page- formatting the original text in gray, while highlighting the new poem in bold.

In All Kinds of Fur a widowed father demands to marry his daughter. Hoping to escape the unwanted situation, the daughter flees her home, only to end up in the kitchen of another kingdom.

“This immense tale,” Yocom says, “asks us what it is to be human, what it is like to live in a skin that we feel is not our own. As I wrote these poems,” she admits, “my major challenge was discovering how to end All Kinds Of Fur’s story. I knew the young woman whose voice I was uncovering would not be satisfied with marriage alone. As a survivor of abuse, she would need to realize something profound that could help her rebuild her life.”

The work of translating the story was, for Yocom, half the project. Working with a German tutor, Yocom painstakingly went word by word, and phrase by phrase through the story to piece together her final version.

"I found some major differences between how I translated it and how others did," she said.

Yocom will present her work on Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m., at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, 193 Broadway. She will read in Rangeley on August 5 at 6 p.m. at Ecopelagicon, 7 Pond St.

For more information, visit http://deerbrookeditions.com/kin-s-fur and http://margaretyocom.com