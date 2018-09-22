Rangeley Road crash in Phillips injures one

PHILLIPS - A crash on the Rangeley Road resulted treatment for a Florida man and a traffic citation for a Carthage resident Friday afternoon.

According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Brann, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 3:28 p.m. regarding a motor vehicle crash on the Rangeley Road near the intersection with Park Street.

A 1988 Ford LTL 900 drump truck driven and owned by Leonard Hutchinson, 58 of Carthage, was making a left turn onto Rangeley Road from the ramp that connects Park Street to Rangeley Road. E.H. Eudy, 87 of Florida, was operating his Hertz rental car, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, north on the Rangeley Road. Hutchinson pulled out in front of Eudy, Brann said, causing Eudy to hit the dump truck head-on, striking the driver’s side front tire of the truck.

Eudy was treated and released by Northstar Ambulance at the scene. He was complaining of knee and chest pain as a result of the air bag being deployed.

Brann was assisted at the scene by Phillips Fire Department. The Rogue was towed by Sanders of Phillips and the dump truck was operational and was driven from the scene.

Hutchinson was issued a traffic citation for Failing to Yield to the Right of Way.