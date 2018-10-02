Rangeley seeks input for Downtown Revitalization Plan

RANGELEY - Wright-Pierce Engineering presented a draft Downtown Revitalization Plan for the villages of Rangeley and Oquossoc to approximately 40 community members last month, seeking public input about the proposal.

Wright-Pierce has been working with the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee since January, gathering input from interviews with local businesses and charitable organizations, surveys, site walks and a public input session. The purpose of September’s meeting was to present their findings and gather input including prioritization of action plans.

At the meeting in September, Travis Pryor, of Wright-Pierce, noted that the Downtown Revitalization Plan should preserve and support the Town of Rangeley’s unique character, history and outdoor heritage on a year-round basis.

The Rangeley Village area is defined in the plan as being along Main Street between the Dallas Hill Road and Manor Drive. It also encompasses the Rangeley Lakes Regional School and property along the Stratton Road. Oquossoc is defined as Wilsons Mill Road and Haines Landing, as well as some local nearby roads and a portion of Rumford Road.

Recommendations include establishing a facade program to support the improvement of village-area buildings and maintain the historic character of the area. A database should be created to track vacant parcels in the downtown, the plan advises, and infrastructure improvements - such as expanded Broadband - should be considered to support private development. Diverse employment opportunities would support a stable tax base, Wright-Pierce suggested in the presentation.

"Not being totally dependent on one or two major employers (e.g. Saddleback) is key for long term sustainable employment," the presentation indicated.

In terms of infrastructure, the plan suggests that town sidewalks will need to be updated to bring them in line with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Rangeley has had success obtaining state and federal funding for such improvements. Oquossoc Village, in particular, has few sidewalks that meet ADA standards. The town should consider investing in streetscape improvements and look to create standards that would include parking, consistent signage, landscaping and lighting for both Main Street/Stratton Road as well as the associated side streets. A downtown Tax Increment Financing district could also be created to capture new property valuation to fund improvements.

In addition to pedestrian traffic, the plan suggests, working with cycling organizations to create bike lanes could tap into a growing regional hobby.

The plan also suggests coordinating with the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway to further promote the village areas.

Wright-Pierce recommend updating the plan every five years, and adopting it into Rangeley's Comprehensive Plan.

The timeline for the plan includes incorporating additional feedback over the next month, with an eye toward submitting it the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development in December. The plan would need to be adopted by the town, probably in 2019.

A digital copy of the presentation is available online on the town of Rangeley’s website www.townofrangeley.com. Wright-Pierce will incorporate the public feedback and provide the full draft plan with prioritized action items electronically to the public on the Town’s website for further review and comment on Oct. 12.