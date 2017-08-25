Rangeley seeks to bring first-run movies back to town

RANGELEY - After a 100-plus years, the movie-going experience has become embedded in America's identity. Movies offer the simple joy of settling into a seat in an expectant theater and watching the big screen come alive.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is busy raising funds to purchase new digital equipment to bring first-run movies to the biggest screen in Franklin County: the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. The goal is to raise $80,000 to purchase the equipment.

The Patnode Family and many volunteers have already taken the first step, helping with the Good Acoustics fundraiser event in July which raised almost $16,000. Excitement has grown since then, with Forks in the Air and many other donors bringing the theater closer to its goal. Forks in the Air will match all donations made at the restaurant during the month of August. Residents are encouraged to patronize the restaurant, enjoy a gourmet meal and make a donation to this project.

Nearly $40,000 in donations and pledges has been raised so far. If each Rangeley resident contributed $30, the RFA would able to purchase the digital equipment needed to show first-run movies at the theater.

To donate to the RFA or to learn more, visit rangeleyarts.org.