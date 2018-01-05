Rangeley to vote on airport expansion Tuesday

RANGELEY - Residents will decide whether or not the proposed runway extension at Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airfield goes forward next week, with polls open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the town office.

Planners seek to expand the current runway by 1,100 feet to provide space for a KingAir 200 LifeFlight plane to land at the airport in poor weather that would otherwise ground the agency's helicopters. LifeFlight emergency responders have indicated that while fixed-wing aircraft might still be unable to land in exceptionally bad weather, the extension would increase the service's reliability.

According to NorthStar ambulance services, the area averaged roughly three incidents per month in 2016 that LifeFlight would have responded had the airport been an appropriate landing place.

Some residents have expressed concerns about an increase in noise levels, or a jump in traffic due to the more accessible runway. Planners have indicated that the new runway would still not be long enough for large commercial air traffic, and that the project will not result in the airport surpassing maximum levels of noise.

A 'yes' vote would result in the town filing a grant application with the Federal Aviation Administration no later than May 1. That grant would cover 90 percent of the $10 million cost. The Maine Department of Transportation would cover another 5 percent and the town of Rangeley would be responsible for 5 percent, or $500,000. The town's contribution could also be covered using materials for the project.

The polls will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.