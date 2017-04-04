Rangeley voters take town meeting to the polls, beginning with April review

RANGELEY - Voters will utilize a new, referendum-style system to set the town budget this summer, with the proposed warrant articles to be reviewed later this month.

At the 2016 annual town meeting, residents approved the format change by approximately a 2-to-1 margin. In a bid to improve voter participation and increase access, a day-long referendum was instituted in place of the annual town gathering. Absentee ballots will also be available for those unable to get to the polls in June. The town of Jay has utilized a similar system for several years.

Rangeley was already electing most town officials via a secret ballot. If a financial article for an essential town service was voted down a special town meeting would have to be set; the warrant would include a provision to allow for the department or service to expend up to 3/12ths of the previous fiscal year's budget while awaiting the special meeting. Non-essential service articles, such as donations, would be funded at $0 if voted down.

The warrant will include an article asking for permission to hold a referendum-styled secret ballot in the following year, allowing the process to continue year-to-year.

This year's process begins with a meeting at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to review the Board of Selectmen's proposed warrant articles and offer feedback. The meeting will be conducted in an open, town meeting-style format with a moderator, but no votes will be taken.

The selectmen and Budget Committee will meet at the town office on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. to review the warrant and make any final changes. The warrant will then be submitted to the town clerk by April 28 so that ballots can be prepared.

Absentee ballots will be available on May 15, with residents able to request absentee ballots at the town office. Voters will be allowed to submit their ballot up until the June 13 referendum. At last year's town meeting, proponents of the new system said that the absentee ballots would allow participation from residents that might have issues getting to a meeting, such as senior citizens, vacationing residents or voters with career or childcare conflicts.

A public hearing will be held on May 30 at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School at 6 p.m. to review the final draft of the articles and ask questions.

The referendum itself will be held on June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the town office. Yes/no votes will decide whether the various articles, and therefore the budget, is approved.

Any residents with questions are being asked to contact the Town Clerk at 864-3186.