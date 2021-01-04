Rangeley woman recovering well after New Year’s Eve crash

RANGELEY - A Rangeley woman is recovering well after a crash last week, Fire Chief Michael Bacon said. 69-year-old Janet House was heading south on Main Street on New Year's Eve when the side of her car was struck by an oncoming truck.

A witness reported seeing the Ford F-250, driven by 18-year-old Conner Christian, over correct itself after straying too far to one side. The truck crossed the middle line and struck House's Dodge Journey SUV. The crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. with responders arriving only minutes later, Bacon said. Rangeley Fire Department, Rangeley Police Department, and NorthStar responded to the call.

"We arrived to find the driver side just obliterated. The driver door was welded to the bumper of the truck, and the b post was completely gone," Bacon reported. "Right then, when looking at something like that, you know a couple things: you know there are going to be critical injuries, and you know there's a lot of kinetic energy in the vehicle."

Bacon said his team had to work quickly and strategically to get House out of the car, being ultra aware of their cuts in terms of how the crushed vehicle would respond. Originally the team was planning to cut the roof off the vehicle and remove House from above, but a NorthStar paramedic determined that House was in threatening condition and needed to get out quicker. The team pivoted their strategies, cutting off the side doors and removing House from that angle.

LifeFlight was unable to respond to the scene due to poor weather conditions, so House was brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital where she was treated for a broken spine, Bacon reported. House is mending well, however, and will have full movement.

Conner Christian was unharmed and reportedly issued a summons for allegedly operating a vehicle with a suspended license.