Reassurance Program provides comfort to seniors

FARMINGTON - As she returned from southern Maine to her hometown last spring, 79-year-old Anne Pillsbury brought with her a program to help the elderly feel more at ease.

Pillsbury, a Farmington resident, suggested to the Farmington Police Department that a Reassurance Program be implemented after seeing and experiencing the success of it while living in Falmouth. The program involves having registered residents call the police department each day of the week to simply check in and say hello. The check in allows for the department staff to talk with seniors, make sure they are doing okay and see if there is anything they need - potentially providing referrals to family members or other agencies that might be able to help.

"Early intervention strategies like this can delay or sometimes even prevent nursing home placement ... it also provides positive socialization to a vulnerable population that often has little contact with the community," Police Chief Jack Peck said in a statement.

If a participant in the program fails to call in, department employees then make the call themselves, in case the participant forgot, or send an officer to the house to make sure everything was okay.

"If you fall and hurt yourself during the night and can't get to the phone, you know that action will be taken," Pillsbury said.

Pillsbury said she wanted to have the program started because of how comforting it was to her while living in Falmouth. Despite moving back to the area to be with family, Pillsbury said she knew there must be other seniors would could benefit from the program.

To sign up, residents are asked to call the FPD at 778-6311 and fill out a simple registration form over the phone that includes contact information which may be helpful in case of an emergency.